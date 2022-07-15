‘The Bold’ Manenzhe signs for SuperSport after resigning from SABC

Johannesburg — Prominent player-turned-pundit Phumudzo Manenzhe has signed with the World of Champions. Manenzhe brings a wealth of experience to SuperSport, having transformed from a successful PSL player to a sharp-minded analyst. He became a real favourite during his spell at the SABC.

The former Orlando Pirates marksman has earned much respect in domestic football and has developed into an accomplished broadcaster who will work on all of SuperSport’s PSL properties. Known as 'The Bold', Manenzhe will be joining a celebrated TV team that includes Carol Tshabalala, Phumlani Msibi, Thomas Mlambo and several former top players. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Phumudzo, whose astute analysis and engaging on-air personality will complement our strong soccer offering and offer a new and exciting voice to our audiences,” said Marc Jury, SuperSport chief executive.

Manenzhe himself is delighted by the move. “I can’t wait to start,” he said. “The slogan itself says it all – I’m joining the World of Champions. I can’t wait to share my experience with viewers.” Indeed, he brings a wealth of it to the position, having worked on the last FIFA World Cup final, six Afcon finals and five CAF Champions League finals, among many other standout fixtures.

“I refer to myself as the head coach of people sitting and watching on their couches,” he quipped. “The head coach’s role is to guide them through the PSL season. And I’m especially excited to be talking to people both in South Africa and beyond, to the fans across the continent.” Manenzhe will take up his new position on August 1. @Herman_Gibbs

