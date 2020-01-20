The Brazilians expressed their desire to beef up their squad with the services of Musona.
The Zimbabwean forward was one of the hottest properties in South African football before he moved overseas in 2011.
The 29-year-old is currently on loan at KAS Eupen in Belgium where he is hoping to resurrect his career after enduring a turbulent time during his stint with Belgian giants, Anderlecht.
His agent, Mike Makaab of Prosports International confirmed that Musona is considering leaving Belgium at the end of the season.