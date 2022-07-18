‘The chairman puts us under a lot of pressure,’ says AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa

Durban — Premier Soccer League teams are halfway through their pre-season preparations and are already building up a head of steam for what is expected to be one of the most interesting campaigns of recent years. AmaZulu FC are one of a number of DStv Premiership teams that underwent massive reconstructions with club president Sandile Zungu's aspirations for the club clearly set.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zungu has made quite an impression since acquiring the status of Usuthu in 2020, frequently indicating his intent to upgrade the Durban based club into a higher level, one that includes regular competition for silverware rather than position for places. Usuthu's first choice goalkeeper Veli Mothwa was one of the very first signings made by the club when Zungu arrived two years ago. The 31 year old has expressed the changeroom reactions from the AmaZulu camp under the stewardship of Zungu.

"He puts us under a lot of pressure. I don't want to lie, it's not as if one person can control everything on the field of play, I'm not saying he's wrong but it's quite a heavy load for us to carry," he told IOL Sport. "Last season every team wanted to beat AmaZulu because we had qualified for the CAF Champions League so our chairman being vocal adds more pressure than what we already have and he's very vocal when addressing us as well." "This doesn't affect our games negatively at all, we are football players and we are signed to play football and deliver results on the field so there's no negativity to it because there's always pressure in football."

Story continues below Advertisement

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper has had a remarkable three years in both the colours of Chippa United and AmaZulu, establishing himself as a regular in the national team set up alongside Ronwen Williams. He featured in the 2021 Edition of the Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup, virtually winning the competition for Bafana via a penalty shootout in the final. Mothwa has been one of the most consistent performers in the AmaZulu set up, barely missing a game and is one of few leaders in the Usuthu camp.

Story continues below Advertisement

When quizzed about his goals for the upcoming season, the Polokwane born man mentioned acquiring the illustrious Goalkeeper of the Season accolade, one that has eluded him for two seasons. "I've been in the running for Goalkeeper of the Season for two seasons now and I haven't won it so this campaign I want to push myself beyond that so I can finally win that award," he expressed. "I'm not saying I've been deserving the last two years but I know what I can achieve if I keep working hard even though the competition for this award is very difficult."

Story continues below Advertisement