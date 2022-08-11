The Champions Floored: A tactical breakdown of Galaxy’s shock win over Sundowns

Durban — TS Galaxy achieved the nearly impossible on Wednesday night as they ended their run of four consecutive defeats to Mamelodi Sundowns with the shock of the season so far. The Rockets hadn't scored a goal against Sundowns in the club's existence but a Lefa Hlongwane strike in the first half was enough to seal a famous win and remove the champion’s cloak of invincibility.

Sead Ramovic's men would've headed into this match not only wishing for a perfect team performance but for their star-studded opponents to have a few individual horror shows as well and the football Gods obliged.

IOL Sport football writer Smiso Msomi provides a tactical analysis of TS Galaxy's shock win over Mamelodi Sundowns. Midfield Overload Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena suggested that recently departed Sibusiso Vilakazi may have played a big role in the visitors having answers for every tactical question the champions posed, a theory significant to mention but also feeble enough to dismiss.

The influence of Vilakazi at 'false 9' however was very evident on the field of play as Ramovic deployed a four-man midfield with Bathusi Aubaas (who was man of the match) and Mlungisi Mbunjana as defensive midfielders while Hlongwane and Vilakazi operated as two number 10s looking to limit Sundowns’ production in the middle of the park. Attacking Outlets and Triggers The visitors opted to press Sundowns in their own half as a ploy to not only deny their high quality opponents space but to also have room to run into when an opportunity to go on the transition presented itself.

Nineteen-year-old Aphelele Teto and veteran Lindokuhle Mbatha triggered their side’s transition play and executed their roles excellently on the night, running in behind the spaces left open by the marauding Sundowns full backs.

One of the most effective components for Galaxy was the willingness of Aubaas and Hlongwane to run beyond their teammates which ultimately led to their solitary goal. Cut Peter Shalulile supply line Neo Maema, Haashim Domingo and Thabiso Kutumela had nights to forget as they struggled to combine in between a well organised Galaxy side. Their failure to link up and carve open their opponents meant sharpshooter Peter Shalulile was starved of supply throughout the match.

The Namibian international unwillingly drifted wide on a number of occasions looking to get a touch of the ball as the immovable Mbunjana alongside Given Msimango and Pogiso Sanoka formed a defensive triangle and ensured Shalulile was kept cold for long periods of the match. The few occasions that the 29-year-old forward was able to be picked out was through crosses, which the defensive low block of Galaxy dealt with well as a collective. Sundowns’ ability to deal with raw pace and intricate transition play will be challenged over the weekend as they entertain the visit of a Kaizer Chiefs side with the potential to tear them apart with quality forward play.