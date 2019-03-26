Thato Mokeke: The Nedbank Cup gives us an opportunity to win a second trophy and a chance to compete against the best in Africa. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Town City are driven by the possibility of playing in the Caf Confederation Cup as they aim to win their second trophy this season. The Citizens will square off against Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday at 3pm in a titanic Nedbank Cup quarter-final.

City are hunting for their second triumph and they can even go as far as make it three if they can stay consistent on the league.

The versatile Thato Mokeke is confident that they can inflict more pain on Amakhosi.

“We are confident we can beat Chiefs. We played them in the league (and won 1-0). We didn’t do well in our last league match against Polokwane City.

“We failed to score and we want to improve on that.

“The league is currently not in our own hands but the Nedbank Cup is. It gives us an opportunity to win a second trophy and a chance to compete against the best in Africa,” Mokeke said.

The Citizens are slowly but surely building a reputation as cup specialists. In their two and half years of existence they have reached three finals and they are targeting a fourth.

“The club has really grown. I think it has to do with the level of professionalism. The club lost some of the great players in the past but they replaced them with other good quality players,” he added.

Chiefs are the most successful side in the history of the competition with 13 triumphs and they are currently going through a barren run of trophies, not having tasted success in four seasons.

“I’m sure it is playing on their minds. They also see this opportunity as the only chance of winning something this season. That will put them under pressure, so we have to be composed when we face them,” Mokeke explained.

City have done well against the giants in the last couple of weeks. They defeated the defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits recently in the league, and also dumped SuperSport United out in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

“We hope to continue. Our coach (Benni McCarthy) is always telling us to improve in each and every game.

“This is a big cup. We also want to test ourselves against the best in Africa like any other teams in the league,” Mokeke stated.

