The club tried to force me to change my line-up - Marumo Gallants coach Romain Folz

Johannesburg - The parting of ways between Marumo Gallants and coach Romain Folz continues to grab the headlines despite the club making an underwhelming start to the season. The 31-year-old Folz joined Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at the beginning of the season, a surprise appointment, replacing the wiry Dan 'Dance' Malesela, who had guided the club to a respectable finish in the last campaign.

Six matches into the season and the French-Moroccan mentor is reportedly on his way out of the club, citing interference in his coaching preparations prior to their match against Swallows. "What happened is that last night the management of the club tried to force me to change my line-up, to have multiple changes on everything,” Folz was quoted by SoccerLaduma as saying. "So, basically, they tried to change the line-up and I was told there would be consequences if I didn’t want that to happen."

It is believed Folz was at the wrong end of power struggle before their clash with the Dube Birds, and was told he would be demoted from his role if he failed to comply with management's wishes.

Although he was a no show, Folz was listed as the assistant coach on the Gallants team sheet for their encounter against Swallows, with assistant coach Xaniseka Raymond Mdaka taking charge of the team in their 1-1 draw. “I was told that the assistant coach (Raymond Mdaka) would be in charge if I didn’t want to comply and I said Okay because that is not what my contract says," said Folz. The club issued a statement on Tuesday morning, indicating that they would be ready to clear the air on the assumed chaos within the club, and are currently in the process of negotiating an amicable solution with Folz.

"Gallants’ chairman Abram Sello stated that internal discussions are underway, with assurances to the club’s partners and supporters that the matter will be resolved in a manner conducive to the best interests of the team," the club statement read. "Marumo Gallants will address all questions at a formal press briefing planned for the end of this week." Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are currently 14th in the DStv Premiership, level on points with bottom club Chippa United and are yet to win a game this season, managing five draws and just one defeat.

