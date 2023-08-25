The confidence is there, but Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners ‘just taking it one game at a time’

When Iqraam Rayners joined Stellenbosch FC for the first time back in 2014 there were precious few that knew the youngster from Mitchells Plain would become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. It certainly was a hard task to decipher considering Rayners arrived at Stellies as a right back!

Equally, not many would have predicted that the now 27-year-old would go on to earn 100 caps despite a three-year intermission at SuperSport United. In fact, even Reyners could not believe that he would reach the milestone in the DStv Premiership clash against his former club at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday evening (kickoff 8pm).

Milestone match “I did not think I would play 100 games for Stellenbosch. I did not even know the amount (of games) until the coach (Steve Barker) told me last week how many games I played,” Reyners said. “I did not believe it. It is a great achievement for me and my family, for the club, and the supporters. I just want to say thank you for being behind me scoring goals. I am happy to be back, and to achieve my 100th appearance for Stellenbosch.”

Rayners is one of those players that was simply born to wear the maroon and gold. He was prolific during the club’s time in the National First Division which earned him a move up north to SuperSport in 2017, but not due a lack of effort he never quite settled at the Matsatsantsa. All those dark days in the nation’s capital have though been virtually erased since rejoining Stellies midway during last season. Suddenly the old “Iekie” was back, doing what he loves most, which is banging in goals for fun, and entertaining his family and friends to spectacular performances.

Fifteen goals in 14 appearances in all competitions spearheaded Stellies’ maiden run to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals and a solid top six finish in the DStv Premiership. “It was still the same when I was at SuperSport. I was working hard. I just never got enough gametime. I had to make a decision to come back to Stellenbosch and help the team. My mindset coming back was … coach Steve and I spoke when I arrived … I told him this is my target: how many goals I want to score in the last six months and I achieved it,” he said. After a quiet start to the 2023/24 season, Rayners opened his account in Stellies’ come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Royal AM last weekend in Pietermaritzburg.

Timing is everything He believes that it has come at just the right time ahead of a crunch clash against his former employers.

“Sometimes it is difficult to score every game, but I am just happy to have scored in the last game. The confidence is there now, and now I can continue and take one game at a time,” Rayners said. “SuperSport is a difficult team to play against. The way they play, the way they fight. For me, it is about putting the work in, and stopping their game plan and hopefully we can take the three points.”