The favourites for the coveted PSL goalkeeper of the season award

Johannesburg - The goalkeeping position is one that requires a great deal of stability and consistency, however the 2021/2022 season has seen an unfamiliar trend emerge among Premiership clubs. Brandon Peterson of Kaizer Chiefs made his third start of the season in the recent Soweto Derby, taking over from Daniel Akpeyi who had played majority of the league games in the Amakhosi setup.

Story continues below Advertisment

A similar system of rotation that is also employed at Chippa United, Golden Arrows, Marumo Gallants, Baroka and Swallows FC. Those that have managed to find a constant figure in the last line of defence have benefited from the reliability and solidity that it provides. ALSO READ: Sundowns hit lower league Mathaithai FC for six in Nedbank Cup

Here IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi looks at the favourites for 2021/2022 Goalkeeper of the Season award. Denis Onyango The legendary Ugandan international has once again lived up to expectations and put in consistent performances throughout the season on his way to nine clean sheets in 14 league games.

Story continues below Advertisment

He did, however, have one or two games to forget, most notably against Supersport United but he displayed a great deal of resilience and character to come back and reclaim his place in one of the most competitive goalkeeping groups in the country. He is certainly looking in perfect shape to reclaim the award he won last season and make it three in total.

Story continues below Advertisment

Toaster Nsabata Nsabata has certainly announced himself in South African football this season. The Zambian international is part of a very stubborn Sekhukhune United team that rarely concede a goal.

Story continues below Advertisment

The former Zesco United goal minder has started 86 percent of Babina Niko's games and has kept nine clean sheets, as he has proven to be one of the most important elements for his team. Judging by his great agility, dominance in the box and quick reflexes, it's safe to say he is right up there with the best in the league.

🧤 The shot-stopper show: Watch the likes of Toaster Nsabata, Veli Mothwa and Daniel Akpeyi display agility, vision and shot-stopping abilities in the #DStvPrem. pic.twitter.com/By2hHtMdol — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 10, 2021 Hugo Nyame It's quite amazing to think that Nyame turns out for one of the leakiest defences in the league, but has still managed to force himself into the conversation for the best goalkeeper this season.