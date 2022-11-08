The five best players in the DStv Premiership so far this season

Johannesburg — The top flight was suspended on match-day 13 for the festive period due to the World Cup, but there were players left an impression. Here IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at five players that have impressed so far this season.

Miguel Timm – Orlando Pirates Timm may only be 30 years of age, but he’s been a journeyman. He had various stints in the US, before returning home a few years ago. But he looks to have finally found a place to settle, winning the MTN8 with childhood club Pirates on Saturday.

Timm played a crucial role in the team’s impressive run in the first half of the season and when he wasn’t playing there was a noticeable dip in Pirates’ performance. He is not the fastest players out there, but he reads the game very well. And that’s why he is influential on both ends of the pitch. Monnapule Saleng – Orlando Pirates

After an impressive stint with Swallows, where he spent last season on loan, Saleng seemed to be back at Pirates just to make up the numbers this term. That was the impression until he made a surprise start against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final first leg where he made a huge impression. Four games later, he got off the mark at Pirates as he scored two braces in as many matches, including against Sundowns in the second leg of that semi-final.

He struggled in his first Soweto Derby, but he made up for that, scoring Pirates' lone goal in the MTN8 final against AmaZulu. And what a goal it was! Jamal Magoola – Richards Bay Richards Bay have been soaring in their first season in the top flight. They are second on the log and five points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Credit should go to the club bosses for finding a working strategy with the co-coaching routine and signing astute seniors like Luvuyo Amigo Memela. But a special mention should go to keeper Magoola who had kept seven clean sheets in 10 games before conceding three goals against Chippa United. Of course, there’s still a long way before Richards Bay can be tipped for a top-eight finish. But with Magoola in goal, there’ll be a strong belief in the team.

Cassius Mailula – Mamelodi Sundowns Mailula is the latest product to come out of Downs’ development structures and he seems to be the real deal. The late Motjeka Madisha and Egypt-based Percy Tau are the only players who made a notable impact at senior level after their promotion.

But compared to the like likes of Keletso Makgawala and Promise Mkhuma, Mailula seems to be ready to take the elite division by storm. Mailula was used sparingly at first, but he’s been a key figure of the team since Peter Shalulile’s injury, scoring and creating crucial goals in the process. Kgaogelo Sekgota – Kaizer Chiefs

After a disappointing first full season, a lot was expected from Sekgota this campaign and he’s finally looking the part. Coach Arthur Zwane was an explosive winger during his heydays, and his experience seems to have rubbed off on Sekgota. Even though Chiefs haven’t been consistent, Sekgota’s efforts have been noticed. He recently received back-to-back Bafana call-ups for the first time.