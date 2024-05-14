The five teenage stars turning heads in the DStv Premiership

For what feels like the first time in a very, very long time, a number of highly impressive teenagers have been given a chance to shine in the DStv Premiership. Due to the nature of South African football, where clubs fire coaches after a brief run of poor results, top-flight teams resist the opportunity to field teenagers, and we often find 23- and 24-year-olds being regarded as “youngsters”.

But for some reason, a few coaches of some of the biggest clubs in South Africa have put their faith in the kids, and they’re thriving as a result. IOL Sport takes a look at five teenagers currently turning heads with their impressive performances in the DStv Premiership... and they’re all at the biggest clubs. Siyabonga Mabena (17 — Mamelodi Sundowns)

You know you’re on the right path when fans get excited to see you in action. Siyabonga Mabena’s displays down the left-hand side for Rulani Mokwena’s Brazilians have been electrifying. Surrounded by talent in every area of the field, and some of the best coaches in the country at Sundowns, he will rarely find himself in a team that’s low on confidence and struggling for results. He is definitely in the best place to grow as a player. He’s not the finished product, but has all the tools to have a successful career, for club and country.

Relebohile Mofokeng (19 — Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has shown a lot of guts in selecting Relebohile Mofokeng. The youngster has grabbed the chance with both hands and has impressed. so much so that he has become a regular in the team. In fact, he’s been so good that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has started taking note. Towards the end of last year, Mofokeng spent time in England, on trial at Premier League club Wolves.

He clearly has a big future ahead of him, and if he reaches his potential, he will be an important player for the club ... if they can keep hold of him. Wandile Duba (19 — Kaizer Chiefs) Youngster Wandie Duba has impressed during a difficult season for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

While his game still needs some work, the signs are there that he’s on the right path to fulfilling his potential. It’s now up to him to force his way into the team and to become a regular. As a sign of the good work being done with young players at Naturena, the Phefeni Glamour Boys have another impressive youngster in Mfundo Vilakazi. He’s another to keep an eye on in the future. Shandre Campbell (18 — SuperSport United)

At just 18, Shandre Campbell has become an important player in a very good, but inconsistent SuperSport United team. In a coming-of-age performance two months ago, he played with the maturity beyond his years when he scored two goals in a Nedbank Cup win over Richards Bay. His displays have turned the heads of some big clubs in South Africa and abroad. Durch Eredivisie sides Excelsior Rotterdam and Feyenoord have reportedly been keeping tabs. Gavin Hunt is one of the most successful coaches in the history of South African soccer, and is the perfect man to help mould this young gem into a top player.

Luphumlo Sifumba (18 — Cape Town City) Luphumlo Sifumba is another one who has drawn interest from clubs in Europe. But, it looks like he will resist making a move just yet.