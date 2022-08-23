‘The form book goes out the window against Arrows,’ says AmaZulu’s Brandon Truter

Durban — One of the league's fiercest rivalries comes under the spotlight when AmaZulu battle Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm kick-off). AmaZulu are riding a wave of confidence having collected 10 of 12 available points in the opening four games of the season, however coach Brandon Truter has played down his side's impressive start and feels it has little influence on how the match might turn out.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Derbies are always tough and therefore the form book and log standings go out the window," he said. "We are playing for pride and we're playing for the bragging rights of the province. The KZN derby isn't like any other and we saw it last season as well because we were on a roll and Arrows came in and gave us a tough time in the last game of the season. It's very important for us that we keep going and keep improving. Abafana Bes'thende will head into this encounter with a slight psychological edge after emerging victorious the last time these two sides met and although it wasn't a long time ago, a lot has changed at both clubs in terms of squad management and playing personnel.

Arrows have moved to quickly address some of their issues witnessed in the opening matches of the season. They enlisted the services of club servant Musa Bilankulu as an assistant coach alongside co-coaches Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi. The club are yet to win a game this season and languish in 14th place on the DStv premiership log having scored one goal and conceded four in the process. A win for Arrows against their rivals could ignite their season and contribute hugely to their visibly faulting confidence. However they're going to have to contain one of their former players in Gabadinho Mhango if they're to have any success against Usuthu.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 29 year old forward seems to have found a new lease of life at AmaZulu after a dreadful last campaign at Orlando Pirates where he made five appearances the entire season. He has scored three goals in the opening four games and seems to have developed a telepathic understanding with his striking partners in Chidi Kwem and Bongi Ntuli. "We've been working with our combinations at training with my striking partners, we stay behind after practice to discuss how we can improve and we work tirelessly in our finishing so we're glad it's coming off in the games as well," Mhango admitted.

Story continues below Advertisement