The future looks bright for Ayanda Dlamini after guiding AmaZulu to safety

DURBAN - Ayanda Dlamini steered AmaZulu to safety in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

AmaZulu were in danger of relegation before the national lockdown, but Ayanda guided the club to safety.

The club’s team manager, Qedi Dlamini is impressed with the good work done by Ayanda in such a short space of time.

“We haven’t had a meeting to discuss the future of Ayanda, but what I can say is that he worked really well. What he did is just amazing. We can all see the great work done he has done and recognise that,” Qedi stated.

Usuthu finished 13th on the league standings with 30 points.