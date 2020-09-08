The future looks bright for Ayanda Dlamini after guiding AmaZulu to safety
DURBAN - Ayanda Dlamini steered AmaZulu to safety in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed.
AmaZulu were in danger of relegation before the national lockdown, but Ayanda guided the club to safety.
The club’s team manager, Qedi Dlamini is impressed with the good work done by Ayanda in such a short space of time.
“We haven’t had a meeting to discuss the future of Ayanda, but what I can say is that he worked really well. What he did is just amazing. We can all see the great work done he has done and recognise that,” Qedi stated.
Usuthu finished 13th on the league standings with 30 points.
“Ayanda has grown tremendously. Ayanda started with our ABC Motsepe League side. From there he grew and took over our reserve side. He gave our reserve side stability,” Qedi said.
“He was giving players who are 16 and 17 an opportunity to showcase their talent. That is amazing. He is still young, but the future looks bright for him.”
Ayanda may have just done enough to earn a permanent contract as the head coach of AmaZulu.
