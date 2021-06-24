The mutiny continues as Royal AM abandon their second match in the playoffs

JOHANNESBURG – GladAfrica Championship side Royal AM continued with their bid to destabilise the progression of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/relegation playoffs after failing to honour their second game in a row at Chatsworth Stadium. On Thursday afternoon, visiting side Richards Bay were the first team to arrive at Chatsworth where they were set to meet Royal AM in the third game of the play-offs. But Royal AM were a no-show, resulting in Richards getting a walkover from referee Victor Hlungwani.

Epstein’s decision, which has been backed by the PSL on Tuesday, was that Sekhukhune United will be awarded three points and a 3-0 win after Polokwane City were found guilty of contravening the Under-23 rule during their clash in the January in the Championship. As a result of this ruling, Sekhukhune gained automatic promotion to the top-flight after finishing the season with 53 points, dethroning Royal AM who had amassed 51 points. But the latter’s president Shauwn Mkhize believed that they had won fairly on the field. ALSO READ: Chippa seeking mental strength to survive play-offs

And that’s why they decided to approach the Gauteng High Court after the ruling of Epstein. In their latest remarks, on Tuesday, the PSL said Sutherland handed down an order dismissing Royal AM’s application for leave to appeal and play-offs would commence that afternoon. However, the PSL has been mum on Royal AM’s decision to abandon their two matches in the play-offs. And it waits to be seen whether the latter will be punished for their behaviour – forfeiting six points and potentially losing out on a spot in the top-flight next term. @Mihlalibaleka