JOHANNESBURG – For the football romantics, the Nedbank Cup is a magical tournament which is quite fitting that it will start in February - the month of love.
Chippa United will kick off the tournament on Wednesday next week against the reigning champions, GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy.
The tale of TS Galaxy’s success is a moving story, perfectly highlighting what makes this tournament great.
The club wasn’t even a year old when they stunned South Africa’s most successful team, Kaizer Chiefs, in the Nedbank Cup final last year in Durban.
The club was formed after Tim Sukazi bought the status of Cape Town All Stars. He hadn’t even fully assembled the team when they received their fixtures for the 2018/19 season. But by the time that season ended, they were champions of the most prestigious knockout competition in the country.