During the previous MDS campaign, Zwane propelled his troops to a 100% record in five matches. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – After being handed a 5-3 thumping by Bidvest Wits in the second round of matches for this season’s MultiChoice Diski Shield, Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane has blamed defensive frailties for the team’s inability to “switch on” despite dominating possession. * During the previous campaign, Zwane propelled his troops to a 100% record in five matches, despite having met fierce rivals Pirates and Sundowns in the group stage and final respectively.

“It is more like a wake up for us.“ Zwane said after their loss on Sunday. “Sometimes, the players think that they are bigger than the game. It’s quite shocking that we can concede (more than) four goals against Wits.

No one can match us, but sometimes it makes me mad as a coach that the team miss chances and don’t defend very well either. We gave them the goals, and they never worked for them.”

“They had three chances through dead-ball situations and we didn’t do anything about it,” he said. “(Despite) having a player like Siya Ngezana there who can fight for you it didn’t help, because they had just switched off. He never helped us at all. But it’s one of those days where you have a bad day at the office. But the only team that can beat Kaizer Chiefs is Kaizer Chiefs.”

After that loss, Chiefs have fallen down the pecking order in group A, to the third spot.

MultiChoice Diski Shield: Full time score: Kaizer Chiefs 3 : 5 Bidvest Wits #DiskiShield #KCYouth pic.twitter.com/ws5xRDXbxm — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 7, 2019

On the other hand, Pirates moved to the top after beating Highlands Park by 2-1 to bag six points in two matches. The Bucs are a point away from eliminating Chiefs from the competition, and to finish top of the group and qualify for the knockout stages.

The two Soweto giants will square off in Hammersdale on Sunday, April 14, and Zwane is optimistic that his team have what it takes to score and return back to the summit of the log.





The Star

