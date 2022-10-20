The pressure is on you, warns former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Durban - Under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs will have to brush off their recent disappointments as they travel to Moses Mabhida Stadium for their MTN8 semi-final second leg against AmaZulu on Sunday. Chiefs have failed to win their last two Premiership matches, conceding four goals in the process, which that has led to a section of the club’s supporters reaching their limits in terms of patience with coach Arthur Zwane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Former Amakhosi player Ramahlwe Mphahlele who is now in the colours of their next opponents AmaZulu, spoke ahead of their meeting in Durban and revealed that he expects the pressure from Chiefs fans to work in Usuthu’s favour. “I know the pressure is going be huge on Sunday and their fans are expecting them to come in and win the game, which is good for us. I know the pressure at Chiefs is immense and hopefully it affects them so we can win the game,” said Mphahlele. The 32-year-old defender spent six years at the Naturena club and has warned his teammates of the dangers of adopting the wrong approach against a struggling Chiefs outfit.

“They (Chiefs) are capable of bringing big performances any day, they are capable of hurting any team so we can never take it easy because of their recent results so we're going have to bring our A game,” he said. The KwaZulu-Natal club are currently celebrating 90 years of existence and Mphahlele believes AmaZulu have earned the right to sit at the same table as the big clubs, and winning the MTN8 will add to that notion. “AmaZulu deserves to be in finals, they deserve to be among the top three teams in the country and we've also shown it with the Black Label Cup that we're there, so now it’s up to us to prove that we're there in terms of finals and trophies,” Mphahlele said.