The strength of Sundowns is the weakness of other teams says Kosta Papic

Durban — Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs coach Kosta Papic believes that the domination of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership is due to other clubs making too many mistakes. Masandawana recently won their fifth league title on the trot without much of a challenge from rival clubs.

“In my opinion, nobody has been doing anything extraordinary in South Africa. The strength of Sundowns is more the weaknesses of the rest of the PSL clubs. If the other clubs are not prepared to work on fighting, they won’t have success. It’s up to the rest of clubs to focus on producing good talent. There is no doubt that Sundowns are playing better than everyone but if Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport played better, Sundowns would not win easily,” Papic told Independent Media. Papic highlighted that Sundowns benefit psychologically as well due to the positive publicity surrounding them whereas he feels that teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates may struggle due to the public regularly speaking badly about them which breeds negative energy within the squads. “People in South Africa talk more about Pirates and Chiefs being in a bad shape than they speak about Sundowns dominating. People ask me more about Pirates and Chiefs than they do about Sundowns dominating even though they have won the league five times in a row. We talk more about the weaknesses of Chiefs and Pirates than about their strengths. People hardly talk about the weaknesses of Sundowns. This makes the environment at Sundowns more peaceful and allows everyone to work well. Ten years ago, Sundowns also struggled because people spoke badly about them as well.,” said Papic.

Sundowns will go into next season as the overwhelming favourite to win yet another league title after claiming the domestic treble. Papic believes that it is possible for Masandawana to be usurped if other clubs can focus on cultivating positive working environments from within. “There are competitive teams in the league who can stop Sundowns’ domination. The club must build peace. They must let the coach do the job and give him time. They must focus more on the field than on other issues. If they build a peaceful environment without interference, it will be possible for another club to win the league,” he said. The 61-year-old Papic is currently a free-agent and in his home country of Serbia. He confirmed to IOL Sport that he is open to returning to South Africa if a club shows interest in his services.

“I’m open to a discussion with any club that may need my services and style of football. I don’t have anything against any club in South Africa. I’m a professional football coach and if someone wants to use my style of football, I’m open to a discussion,” said Papic. @eshlinv IOL Sport