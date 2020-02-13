CAPE TOWN – Craig Martin has been a Cape Town City player since 2017 and says this has been the most difficult season for him and the team.
How right the right-back, who can also play on the wing, is.
The Citizens aren’t exactly setting the world alight in the Absa Premiership - they have five wins from 21 games - and even hit rock bottom at one time in the standings, while cup results have been the worst yet.
They were knocked out in the opening rounds of the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout followed up by Sunday’s shocking Nedbank Cup loss away to GladAfrica outfit Mbombela United. A pitiful performance, a real stinker of a result if ever there was one.
The Capetonians conceded the only goal of the game in the first half from an attacking set-piece that saw the men from Mpumalanga launch a counter-attack and score through their marksman Justice Figuaredo.