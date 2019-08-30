Rhulani Mokwena believes that no team simply becomes bad overnight. Photo: Howard CLeland / BackpagePix

DURBAN – Rhulani Mokwena is optimistic that the sun will shine soon for Orlando Pirates. The Buccaneers’ form has unexpectedly dipped since their opening game of the season which they won 2-1. A few months ago, the Soweto giants were touted as early favourites to challenge PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. But the Sea Robbers have looked all at sea in six of the seven games they've played this term. They are winless in their last six outings in all competitions.

Mokwena says that the last three draws have given him hope.

“You can’t become bad overnight. We need to remember that this is the team that went 22 games without a defeat last season. This is the same team that challenged for the league title last season,” said Pirates' caretaker coach.

“Every team goes through a cycle. It is not easy.”

On Wednesday Pirates shared the spoils with Lamontville Golden Arrows in a goalless Absa Premiership tussle at Orlando Stadium.

Before that the Buccaneers were beaten by Zambia's Green Eagles in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round in their own backyard to exit the continental competition at the first hurdle.

Pirates were also forced to settle for another share of the spoils last week in a 0-0 draw at AmaZulu.

“Like I said, it is about perspective. The positive thing about our cycle is that it comes so early in the season,” Mokwena said.

“We are a technical team that believes in training and we want to put in a lot of work and try to remind the players that they have the quality to overturn the situation."

Rhulani Mokwena: We need to remember that this is the team that went 22 games without a defeat last season. Photo:Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

"We have to remind them how we went 22 games unbeaten last season and how we played some of the best football in South Africa. Once we can capture the brain, other things will fall into place.”

“Once we capture the brain, supported by the heart, we will be in the right direction and the results will come again. We are training the muscles for perseverance and we are looking for the positives in the situation.

That’s how it is for me at the moment. For me, it is all about trying to help this club overturn the situation,” Mokwena concluded.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook