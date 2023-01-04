The top five transfers that have set tongues wagging in the PSL

Johannesburg - Clubs have been active in the transfer market looking to bolster their teams as they look to churn out strong performances and finish the season as high up the table as possible. IOL Sports’ Eshlin Vedan looks at five of the top local transfers over the past month.

Story continues below Advertisement

5 Wayde Jooste (Maritzburg United) Maritzburg United are once again fighting a relegation battle and need to now focus on avoiding the drop and preserving their top-flight status for another season. The versatile Jooste is one player who will add depth to their ranks. The 31-year-old has previously played for Orlando Pirates, Highlands Park, Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic.

4 Sede Dion (AmaZulu)

Story continues below Advertisement

AmaZulu will be looking for a top half finish this season. Romain Folz’s side will be looking to add more goals to their build-up play and in Dion they have a player who knows how to find the goal. 3 Ndumiso Mabena (Orlando Pirates) The veteran striker is unlikely to be prolific, however, he could be a great mentor to Pirates’ younger players while being a powerful impact player off the bench.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 35-year-old is back at Pirates and he is one of the few remaining active players from the last time they won the league in 2012. ALSO READ: AmaZulu out to right the wrongs of the first half of the season 2 Lorenzo Gordinho (Cape Town City)

During his time with Kaizer Chiefs as a young player Gordinho was hailed as a future star of South African football. That has not quite happened as he has gone on to have average spells in Denmark and with Bidvest Wits. Now at the age of 28 Gordinho has returned to South Africa with Cape Town City and it’s now or never if he wants to prove his doubters wrong and achieve something significant in his career. Romain Folz not cooling Usuthu heads despite recent spate of ill discipline in DStv Premiership

1 Craig Martin (Orlando Pirates) The fast midfielder is currently in the form of his life and part of the Bafana Bafana team. By adding him to their ranks, the Sea Robbers have acquired a player who has the potential to turn draws into wins and potential losses into draws. Now aged 29, this is the perfect time for Martin to prove that he can be a match-winner.