The year 2023 has statistically been one of the worst for Kaizer Chiefs as they continue to miss the mark in their quest for success, while an unwanted record looms. Chiefs will make a short trip to the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday for a clash against one of their oldest foes, Moroka Swallows, at 3.30pm, looking to avoid a record number of losses.

Chiefs’ defeat against another Soweto rival Orlando Pirates last time out saw them accumulate 14 losses in the year, the most defeats they’ve ever suffered in a calendar year in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era. However, it could get worse for the Glamour Boys, with four league games of the season remaining for 2023 (Polokwane City, Richards Bay and Sekhukhune United). Richards Bay currently hold the record for most defeats in a single year with 18, a record Chiefs could match if their form doesn’t improve.

Chiefs have won just two of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions, in the process losing four of their last five, the kind of form that led to the dismissal of Molefi Ntseki at the helm. While interim head coach Cavin Johnson has attempted the rescue act, it has not brought out any resilience from Amakhosi, who have lost two of his three games in charge, including a Soweto derby against Pirates.

The Fifa international break may have provided Johnson with the opportunity of hindsight and reconfiguration as Chiefs continue their search for a return to the big time. With only a few names out for national team duty from the Chiefs’ camp, Naturena would’ve been buzzing in the past two weeks with repairments and results expected ahead of the clash against the Dube Birds.

Experienced striker Ranga Chivaviro expressed the emotional standpoint of the players, and revealed how defeat to another Soweto rival had fired them up for the next one. “To win this derby is very important after letting ourselves and our fans down against Pirates. We do not want to repeat that. “We want to pick ourselves up and redeem ourselves in another derby,” he told the club’s media department.

“I think the break did us good, allowing us to regroup after our last game, and now we just want to get out there and put it behind us. “We want to bring our positive energy into the game against Swallows this weekend. Most importantly, we want to be victorious at the end of the day.”

In Swallows comes a very worthy adversary, as head coach Steve Komphela continues to cook up great optimism and a style of play very pleasing to the eye. The Dube Birds currently hold the fifth spot on the Dstv Premiership standings and they could move into fourth with a second win in a row against Chiefs.