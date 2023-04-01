The usual penalty and red card helps Kaizer Chiefs pip 10-man Stellenbosch FC

Cape Town — The football gods seem to be smiling on Kaizer Chiefs once again after they laboured to a 2-1 win against the visiting 10-man Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. When Referee Tshidiso Mkwanazi awarded Chiefs an 11th penalty it was the 10th spot-kick awarded to AmaKhosi in the Premiership this season. Fullback Olwethu Makhanya weighed with a clumsy tackle on Ashley du Preez in the penalty area. The former Stellies goalmouth poacher Du Preez stepped up and slotted home the spot-kick.

This penalty also stirred memories of their first-round Premiership clash in Stellenbosch where the visiting Chiefs were awarded a record three penalties in the match, which they won 3-0. A few minutes after this setback, Stellenbosch suffered a hammer blow when their goalkeeper Sage Stephens was red-carded for a deliberate handball. At the time Chiefs threatened after a tear-away counter-attack which reached the fringes of the Stellies’ penalty area. It was the seventh time in Premiership matches this season that Chiefs' opponents had been red-carded.

Chiefs' good fortune continued as their skipper, the industrious Keagan Dolly scored after his volley took a deflection (off a defender) and caught substitute keeper Lee Langeveldt off-guard. This goal allowed Dolly to atone for two earlier misses from close-in free-kicks which he ballooned over the crossbar (2-0). Despite the numerical advantage, Chiefs failed to impose themselves on the match even though they enjoyed a possession advantage. Stellenbosch was looking to regroup and for a while, they seemed content to absorb the pressure. They did well to avert any further damage and the teams retreated to the dressing rooms with Chiefs holding on to the 2-0 lead.

At the start of the second half, Chiefs were rudely surprised when spectators had barely settled down for second-half action when Stellenbosch had the ball in the back of the Chiefs net. Stellenbosch substitute, Nhlanhla Mgaga, almost from the opening centre, spotted a yawning gap in the Chiefs’ rearguard and he slipped the ball upfield. Defensive midfielder Ibraheem Jabaar darted in and toed the ball past Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for a freak goal. The football gods smiled on Chiefs moments later when Stellenbosch created another scoring chance moments later when their defence was unable to deal with a threatening goalmouth cross.

Chiefs upped the ante later in the match and Langeveldt made three excellent saves to keep the visitors in the picture. With this outcome, Chiefs have run up five straight wins overall and will move up to fourth place on the standings. They are however level on 40 points with Orlando Pirates (2nd) and SuperSport United (3rd). Down in Gqeberha, visiting SuperSport United and Chippa United played to a 1-all draw.