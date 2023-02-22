Thembela Sikhakhane insists he is a winner and that he is staying put at AmaZulu

Johannesburg - AmaZulu’s in-form defender Thembela Sikhakhane has revealed that he doesn’t intend to follow former club captain Makhehlene Makhaula out of the club, as his contract draws to an end. The 30-year-old joined AmaZulu at the beginning of the 2020-21 season after a failed three-year stint at Orlando Pirates, but is now in the final six months of his contract with Usuthu with the expiration date set for June.

The Ulundi-born player, who wouldn’t struggle to find a new club, has expressed his desire to remain with the Durban-based outfit, revealing that he has a bond with the community, fans and club. “As far as I know, I’m an AmaZulu supporter and I’m Zulu so I’d definitely like to remain at home and I think I’m goning to stay here for a long time,” said Sikhakhane.

“I expect AmaZulu to do the right thing and ensure that I stay because I love the club, and I want to achieve more with the club.” The versatile Sikhakhane has been in impressive form this season under the mentorship of coach Romain Folz, winning several man-of-the-match awards.

Sikhakhane, however, believes that he has performed at the same level for a long time now and it was perhaps a case of people overlooking him and dismissing any questions regarding his performances being attributed to the fact that his contract might be coming to end. "I think people are only noticing it now because my contract is coming to an end, but I've been playing like this in the previous seasons as well but maybe people didn't pay attention to that," he said.

"To be honest, I push myself a lot on the side and I make sure that every game I play I want to become the man of the match even if I don't receive the awards. I'm a winner so I try to make sure that I'm never on the losing side."