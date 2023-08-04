As the beginning of the new season approaches, Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Thembinkosi Lorch will once again don the number three jersey. Lorch, however, is awaiting sentencing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court after he was found guilty of assaulting his former partner.

According to the NPA, Lorch’s sentencing hearing was supposed to take place on Monday, but this could not happen as the 30-year-old attacker was in Europe, where Pirates are preparing for the new season. Sentencing has now been postponed to September 4. According reports, load-shedding at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court also played a role in the postponement of the matter. Jose Riveiro’s Pirates will kick the new season off with a trip to the Danie Craven Stadium to take on Stellenbosch FC on Saturday evening.