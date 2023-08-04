Independent Online
Friday, August 4, 2023

Thembinkosi Lorch set to play in Orlando Pirates’ season opener despite assault conviction

Thembinkosi Lorch in action for Orlando Pirates

FILE - Thembinkosi Lorch in action for Orlando Pirates. Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 4h ago

Share

As the beginning of the new season approaches, Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Thembinkosi Lorch will once again don the number three jersey.

Lorch, however, is awaiting sentencing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court after he was found guilty of assaulting his former partner.

The Bafana Bafana player is reportedly currently in a relationship with Netflix actor and late Archbishop Desmon Tutu’s granddaughter Natasha Thahane.

After being arrested for the incident in 2020, Lorch was found guilty in July, and faces up to five years behind bars for the offence.

According to the NPA, Lorch’s sentencing hearing was supposed to take place on Monday, but this could not happen as the 30-year-old attacker was in Europe, where Pirates are preparing for the new season. Sentencing has now been postponed to September 4.

According reports, load-shedding at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court also played a role in the postponement of the matter.

Jose Riveiro’s Pirates will kick the new season off with a trip to the Danie Craven Stadium to take on Stellenbosch FC on Saturday evening.

After finishing second last season, Pirates will be looking to put up a better challenge against a rampant Mamelodi Sundowns, who are chasing a seventh consecutive title.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Stellenbosch FCDStv PremiershipPSLOrlando PiratesSoccerGender-Based ViolenceCrime and courts