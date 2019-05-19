Thembinkosi Lorch was chosen as the best player in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday night, while TS Galaxy hero Zakhele Lepasa was also recognised on the night.
Orlando Pirates star Lorch was the big winner at the awards, which took place at the International Convention Centre in Durban, as he was selected as the PSL Player of the Season, as well as the Players’ Player of the Season.
Pirates made a valiant bid for the Premiership title, taking Mamelodi Sundowns all the way to the final day of the season.
Masandawana, though, pulled off their second consecutive league title, which saw Pitso Mosimane winning the Coach of the Season award on Sunday.
There was further success for both Pirates and Sundowns. Vincent Pule’s sensational left-footed strike for the Buccaneers was voted as the Goal of the Season, while for Sundowns, Hlompho Kekana and Ricardo Nascimento won the Midfielder and Defender of the Season awards.
SuperSport United’s Teboho Mokoena (Young Player) and Ronwen Williams (Goalkeeper) were chosen as among the best players as well.
Following TS Galaxy’s fairytale Nedbank Cup triumph over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, striker Zakhele Lepasa, who converted the winning penalty, won the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award.
Main Award Winners
Player of the Season: Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)
Players’ Player of the Season: Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)
Footballer of the Season as voted for by the 16 #AbsaPrem coaches
Coach of the Season: Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Goal of the Season: Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)
Absa Premiership Goal of the season winner
As voted by YOU
Young Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)
Midfielder of the Season: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Defender of the Season: Ricardo Nascimento (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)
Referee of the Season: Abongile Tom
Nedbank Cup
Player of the Tournament: Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy)
Most Promising Player: Terrence Mashego (TS Galaxy)
Telkom Knockout
Player of the Tournament: Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka FC)
MTN8
Last Man Standing: Peter Leeuwenburgh (Cape Town City FC)
PSL Chairman’s Award: Sugar Ray Xulu, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Lindiwe Dube.
