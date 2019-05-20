Thembinkosi Lorch was the big winner at the PSL awards. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

So much for this being yet another barren season for Orlando Pirates. The Buccaneers made up for playing the bridesmaids role in the recently concluded Absa Premiership again by winning big at the PSL Awards ceremony held at Durban’s ICC last night.

Midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch scooped both of the most sought after individual awards in the local game – win the Footballer of the Season as well as the Players’ Player of the Season, as voted for by the coaches and players of the 16 clubs, respectively.

And there could be no denying that Lorch was splendid for Pirates during a term when Micho Sredejovic’s team looked most likely to end their championship drought, only to falter in the penultimate game of the season.

Their failure to beat Cape Town City in the penultimate match on May 4 - a 2-2 draw - eventually cost them the league title. But the fact that they went into the final match still in contention for league glory, spoke volumes of Pirates’ super showing.

And central to that impressive performance was Lorch, whose creativity in midfield and his attacking prowess ensured Ezimnyama kept bagging crucial points.

Lorch beat strong competition from the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane to scoop the two awards.

The Buccaneers star was in for a treble of awards on the night but lost out to Kekana in the Midfielder of the Season category.

As champions of the league, Sundowns also saw their coach Pitso Mosimane crowned the best man on the PSL’s benches, an accolade ‘Jingles’ won for a successive season.

The Brazilians also scooped the Defender of the Season gong, courtesy of Ricardo Nascimento.

SuperSport United may have had a season to forget but they were also honoured as Teboho Mokoena won the Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season award.

Their goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was also crowned the season’s best No 1.

The Buccaneers’ Vincent Pule had his goal that he scored against Polokwane City on the last day of the league season voted as the Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season by the public.

Abongile Tom won the referee of the season award.

There was also recognition for the outstanding performers in the knockout cup competitions.





The Star

