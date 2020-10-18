There’s more to come, says Bucs coach after MTN8 win over CT City

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes there is still plenty to come from his new charges, despite the Buccaneers overcoming a couple of major hurdles this past weekend in the MTN8 competition. A fresh-looking Pirates side boasting a host of debutants overcome a plucky 10-man Cape Town City side 1-0 at Orlando Stadium. It was the first time Pirates progressed to the semi-finals since 2014. Pirates never really got out of second gear throughout the 90 minutes even though their opponents had lost striker Fagrie Lakay on the half-hour mark. Zinnbauer wasn’t thrilled that his team could not convert more of the chances they created, but knows that with more time spent together on the training pitch his squad will soon be one to fear. "It was a difficult, hard game for us. Good structure from the opponent on defence and offense. They are a team that is always on fire on the counter-attack," Zinnbauer said.

"But it was the first game. The first game is not easy for any team and we saw the structure was good on defence but on offence not so good.

"We had a lot of chances. We could have decided the game before the 90 minutes. Usually we finish the game off. When you don't get the second goal, you get problems. Maybe you saw it yourself. We had a lot of counter attacks and chances but we did not have the calm for the final shot or final pass was not good. That's the next step we have to work on.

"Three weeks is not enough time to get the system into the team. We have a lot of new players. The new players were not in the training sessions. Only one week together. And then you see the last step or moment is not hundred percent."

Goalscorer Terrence Dzvukamanja, who was one of four debutants signed from the now-defunct Wits during the off-season, was just pleased to get an early opportunity to show the Buccaneers faithful what he potentially has to offer.

"It is not easy to play here, there is a lot of competition, I just said to myself ‘Terry, use the time you have got’ and I must give thanks to the coaches and my teammates," the Zimbabwean striker said.

Meanwhile City coach Jan Olde Riekerink praised his team for not relenting under all the pressure Pirates piled on once they lost Lakay to a straight red card.

"I'm very proud the way they presented themselves. They worked hard. We had the opportunity but it didn't go our way," Riekerink said.

"Pirates could not find a solution to break us down. I said before the game, this team has such a great unity. They fight for each other. And some games you will win, some you will lose. But I must compliment them for their team spirit.

"The other conclusion is that we lost. We are happy with the unity but we need results. But again it was a great team effort."

"It's a cup game. It's different from a league game. It’s important that we win. I'm sure next week when we play in the league we will have more structure."

IOL Sport