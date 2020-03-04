There’s no bad blood between me and Middendorp, says Moon

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward, Ryan Moon, doesn’t hold a grudge against his former coach Ernst Middendorp. Moon was the rising star during his time with the Glamour Boys, but the arrival of the German signalled the end of his stint with Amakhosi. Moon is now on the books of Stellenbosch FC. Asked about his relationship with Middendorp, he made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and the German. “There’s no bad blood between me and coach Ernst Middendorp,” Moon said. “He is a good coach. He was the first coach to sign me in the PSL. I have a lot of respect for coach, Ernst but it is all about game time.”

Under the tutelage of Komphela at Chiefs, Moon became the source of goals for Amakhosi. He performed well under pressure as the team was going through a tough time.

But when Middendorp arrived last year there was no place for the lanky striker. He was no match against the likes of Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat upfront.

“I had a coach that was playing me. Coach, Steve Komphela was playing me regularly. But obviously with coach Ernst it was different pressure and different styles of play. It was more about game time. I played more under coach Steve but I was also a bit unlucky here and there with injuries,” Moon said.

“It is the same pressure (at Stellenbosch) to be honest.

“We have the pressure to stay in the league here at Stellenbosch and we had the pressure of winning the league at Chiefs. We’ve got to fight for points.”

Stellenbosch are in a relegation dogfight in their first season in the PSL after gaining promotion from NFD

“Obviously, it is good to be playing football again. I’m thankful to coach Steve (Barker),” Moon said.

“I would love to have done more in terms of goals. I’ll take whatever I have. It is not about me, it is about the team. I think we’ve built a very nice team.”





The Mercury