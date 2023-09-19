These logistical innovations will help you navigate Orlando Stadium for big Pirates, Sundowns clash

Fans wanting to attend the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening, have been urged to arrive several hours in advance of the 7.30pm kick-off. In an innovative approach, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and Stadium Management SA (SMSA) have worked together to come up with a plan to alleviate traffic congestion and increase the safety of all fans attending the game at the 37,000-seater stadium.

A shuttle service will be in place from FNB Stadium in Nasrec, where secure parking will be available. Taxis will then be used at a cost R20-return to Orlando Stadium some 8.6km away, via the cordoned-off off N17. Managing director of SMSA, Bertie Grobbelaar said: “The biggest single challenge for stadium management is getting people in and out of the venue on a weekday with the kick-off at 7.30pm. In addition to the normal challenges, we also have people returning home from work around 5pm as well. That will add to the traffic in and around the venue.

SMSA and JMPD join forces “There’s been a plan developed over the last two-and-a-half weeks with the JMPD, and park and ride entities that will assist us. With the schools in and around Orlando Stadium we now have access to 2000 parking bays. If you allocate each of those to a vehicle, with four occupants, you’ve got 8000 people that you can accommodate traffic-wise. That speaks to the challenges we will face on the day. “Suite owners and hospitality workers will not park at the stadium, but use a park and ride from FNB Stadium. They will be shuttled from FNB to Orlando Stadium. Hopefully that will alleviate some of the pressure.”

There will also be two security check points for fans, as the area around Orlando Stadium will be closed off. “There’s going to be an exclusion zone around the stadium, with a permanent fence line, where people will have to show their ticket. The aim of the security is to create a zone where ‘un-ticketed’ people are not allowed close to the venue. “There’s going to be a double scan system as well. Fans will also then need to scan their tickets again at the turnstiles of the stadium.”

Major routes affected JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “A traffic management plan has been devised to efficiently manage the area, before, during and especially after the game.