’Things change and evolution is always needed ...’, says Kaizer Motaung Jnr on Kaizer Chiefs appointment

JOHANNESBURG - The winds of change are blowing at Kaizer Chiefs' Naturena Village, and it is bringing excitement to those who are associated with the club. That much was evident yesterday after the club announced the appointment of Kaizer Motaung Junior as its new sporting director.

After a relatively poor domestic season, Chiefs sacked coach Gavin Hunt with two Premiership matches to spare. They quickly filled the void, appointing Stuart Baxter for a second stint, while Molefi Ntseki joined as the head of technical and youth development. Despite only arriving at Chiefs towards the end of the season, Baxter and Molefi's impact has borne immediate fruits. Amakhosi are in the final of the Caf Champions League after defeating Wydad AC 1-0 in the semi-finals. ALSO READ: Five players that Kaizer Chiefs, Stuart Baxter should sign to reclaim glory

But whatever happens to Chiefs against Al Ahly in the final at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on 17 July, the management appears to be hellbent on transforming the club – hence the appointment of Motaung Junior who retired from playing in 2014. Motaung Junior will work closely with Molefi Ntseki and football manager Bobby Motaung. The latter has come under criticism in the last few years, with many questioning his recruitment policy and accusing him of doing as he pleases at times. ALSO READ: Five Kaizer Chiefs players whose contract could be extended ahead of Champions League final

Some may view the appointment of Motaung Junior as nepotism – considering the club is run by all things Motaung. But it is easy to argue that Motaung Junior is qualified for the role, given that he has a Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management. “Things change and evolution is always needed. I think that the appointment of two positions within our structure were not there before: the Head of Technical with Molefi Ntseki and now the Sporting Director,” Motaung Junior said after his appointment. “I think that signals a direction in our football strategy, where we want to go as a club. It's going to be interesting to work with some football minds – the likes of coach Ntseki, Stuart Baxter, Arthur Zwane and the football manager who are part of the structure.

Today we introduce to you our new Sporting Director, Mr. Kaizer Motaung JR . Congratulations @kaizerm_jr on your new appointment, we look forward to a beautiful and fruitful journey with you as you embark on this new chapter in your life! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jmQtTwvMVp — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 1, 2021 “I think it's a new phase in our organisation. And this signals a shift, and we know that this is needed to bring success. If you look at world football, there always comes a stage where there's a need for different ideas and approaches for solutions.” Motaung Junior assumed the office as the club's sporting director yesterday. But his job is already cut out for him, given that Chiefs have to make marquee signings during the transfer window after being banned from signing players last season. Motaung Junior says he has always wanted to venture into football administration after hanging up his boots.