This is a different Orlando Pirates to the one that lost the Confederation Cup, says Mandla Ncikazi

Durban — Orlando Pirates will contest their second MTN8 final in three years when they clash with AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow. The Buccaneers are also contesting their second final in the space of six months after their failed attempt at claiming the Caf Confederations Cup in May.

Mandla Ncikazi, who was in charge of Pirates that day alongside Fadlu Davids, will form part of coach Jose Riveiro’s technical team this weekend and he believes the Sea Robbers are a different outfit to the one that went down to SC Berkane in Nigeria. “There’s been a lot of change in the team in a lot of departments, the club made a few valuable additions and their contribution is showing,” Ncikazi said. “Having been a part of the losing side in Nigeria and also being here now, maybe this time around luck will be on our side. Sometimes you have to work for your luck and I’m hoping that this time around we’ve done enough to earn our luck.”

Pirates are a team looking to avoid the mistakes of their last game as they were outwitted by their arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs and went down 1-0 in the Soweto derby last week. Ncikazi reassured Pirates supporters that he and his team have done all the necessary preparation required to walk away with victory on Saturday. “It’s gonna be a great encounter between two really good sides but we’ve prepared very well in both the physical and mental aspects ahead of this kind of match,” said Ncikazi

“These kinds of encounters have a tendency to move away from the football and it becomes more about the occasion, so for us it’s very important that we maintain control both on and off the ball. “We know our opponents are gonna make it very difficult for us, but we’re very prepared and it’s been a while since we’ve won a trophy so we have the will and desire to win and keep the trophy.” Pirates have been to 16 finals in the top-eight competition in total, winning 10. This will be Pirates’ sixth final since in 2008, with no team having been to more during that time.

