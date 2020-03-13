This is a good move for Mido, says Mark Williams

George ‘Mido’ Maluleka snubbed Kaizer Chiefs and opted to sign a contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. His current deal with Amakhosi is set to expire in June and the midfielder will be leaving them for the Brazilians. Yesterday, he was included in the Bafana Bafana squad to face Sao Tome and Principle in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Our reporter, Minenhle Mkhize spoke to former Bafana Bafana, Sundowns and Chiefs striker Mark Williams about Maluleka’s decision. Why do you think Maluleka left Chiefs?

Everybody knows about the money at Mamelodi Sundowns. If you want to go, the money is there at Sundowns. Teams need to understand that this football is not a long term career. Football is a short term career.

You have to make as much money at the right time and invest for your future. I believe that Maluleka saw it that way. Maybe the Sundowns deal was more attractive financially than what Chiefs were offering. Remember, he will be turning 30 very soon. Every decision that he takes must be wise.

Is it a big blow for Chiefs to lose him?

It is not about missing him or anything like that. They can replace him. There’s no player that is not irreplaceable. I don’t think his departure is a big blow for Chiefs.

Should Chiefs still play him?

Chiefs should focus more on winning the league. They must forget about what will happen next season. Yes, play him. Why not?

You’ll see after 45 minutes if his mind is still at the club. They need to play him because he is a professional. If they feel that he is not offering them a 100 percent, then coach (Ernst Middendorp) will make the decision. It is up to the technical staff what they want to do with him.

How will Sundowns benefit from signing him?

He can play as a defensive midfielder or an attacking midfielder. That’s a plus for Sundowns. He will bring competition to the likes of Kekana (Hlompo), Jali (Andile) and Mabunda (Tiyani).

Maluleka’s statistics this season: Absa Premiership games: 19

Assists: 4; Goals: 0; Cards: 3

Nedbank Cup games: 2

Assists: 0; Goals: 0

Telkom Knockout games: 3

Assists: 0; Goals: 0

