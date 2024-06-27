This is how much Kaizer Chiefs will pay new coach Nasreddine Nabi

Nasreddine Nabi will reportedly overtake Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rulani Mokwena to become the PSL’s highest paid coach when he finally completes his move to Kaizer Chiefs. According to reports, the deal has been signed, and all that’s left now is for Morocco’s Throne Cup to conclude. Nabi’s AS FAR Rabat will take on Raja Casablanca in the final whose date has yet to be confirmed.

Mokwena, who takes home north of R600,000-a-month, is reportedly the highest paid coach in the DStv Premiership, but Chiefs will blow that out of the water with what they will pay the Tunisian Nabi. SNL24 report that at Chiefs, Nabi will earn 33,5% more than what he is currently making in Morocco, which will take his salary to €40,000, which is roughly R783,000. Fortunately for the Soweto giants, they will have a lot of space in their wage bill after Keagan Dolly was released by the club earlier this week.

Dolly was reportedly taking home around R1.1 million per month before he was deemed surplus to requirements at the end of the last DStv Premiership campaign. So when is Nabi arriving in South Africa to make Kaizer Chiefs great again? According to reports, nobody knows. What is known is that the 58-year-old will remain in Morocco until the final of the Throne Cup, whose date will be determined by the Moroccan Royal Family instead of the national federation.