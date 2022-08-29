‘This is the Itumeleng Khune we want to see,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

Stellenbosch - “Khune, Khune, Khune!” These were the chants of the Kaizer Chiefs fans that filled Danie Craven Stadium from the moment the players first arrived on the pitch and only grew louder as the match progressed before reaching a crescendo after veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune saved two Stellenbosch FC penalties to send the Amakhosi through to the MTN8 semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Khune, 35, had returned to the Chiefs starting XI for the first time since this stage of this competition last year with Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen instead preferred in goals. But the veteran shot-stopper made a stunning comeback, making crucial saves during the 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, and then foiling Deano van Rooyen and William Likuta in the tension-filled shootout. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane lauded the Bafana Bafana and Amakhosi legend’s performance in goal.

"Like I said before, we really want to create competition in all departments. It was good for us to give him the opportunity today and he grabbed it with both hands," Zwane told the media in a snap interview post-match. PENALTY SHOOTOUT - We have penalties at the Danie Craven Stadium. @IOLsport #MTN8 #WafaWafa pic.twitter.com/qX1DoxDhLp — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) August 28, 2022 "Yes, this is the Khune we want to see. This is the Khune that can lead the team going forward. He still has to up his game but he did very well today and I hope he keeps it that way." Zwane had been hesitant to recall Khune to the starting XI, saying before the Stellenbosch encounter that he was concerned about the veteran’s “mental state.”

"You know what's key when you are dealing with individuals? Firstly, you have to look at his mental state - is he physically and mentally ready? Is he psychologically ready to go out there and give his best? Yes, Itu has been doing well at training, but he is in a program. In the program that he is in, we are still pushing to be ready to play at the highest level," Zwane said last Thursday. "Yes, he has the experience, but we need a fit and focused Itu and an Itu that we know is going to add value when he is in there. Otherwise, we will throw him in with the hope that his experience (will help), but if he is not physically ready, then it might count against him in the team going forward. We protect all the players, not only Itu. All the players we treat the same. When Itu is ready to play, we will definitely give him the opportunity to play, because we need his experience." @ZaahierAdams