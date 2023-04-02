This is the worst season since I’ve been at Kaizer Chiefs, says Arthur Zwane

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has conceded that the team have endured their worst season since he joined the club. Having been at the club for two decades — playing for the team before cutting his coaching teeth in the their development ranks — Zwane finally ascended as Chiefs coach last year.

The 49-year-old was tasked with changing the team’s fortunes and help end their seven-year trophy drought. But things haven’t quite gone according to plan. Chiefs are out of the Premiership title race as they trail champions Mamelodi Sundowns by 19 points, but they could still win the Nedbank Cup as they are in the quarter-finals. Their league campaign received a massive boost on Saturday, though, as they beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 — thanks to goals from Ashley Du Preez and Keagan Dolly.

However, Zwane admitted during his post-match press conference that his maiden season hasn’t been going to plan as they have failed to meet their expectations. “We’ve had a very difficult season. I think this is the worst season ever since I have been here at Kaizer Chiefs. I was an assistant and I was in development,” Zwane said. “I don’t think any other coach has been in the situation that we are in now — myself, together with Sheppy (Dillon Sheppard) and the rest of the technical team. We’ve had so many challenges.”

The club’s management expected the team to at least challenge Sundowns for the top honours — instead of challenging for a Caf Champions League spot — especially after investing so much in players. However, there are some players, such as Kamohelo Mahlatsi, George Matlou and Dillan Solomons, who have failed to live up to expectations. Zwane, though, is not lambasting the new players who have failed to deliver, saying that it takes time to adapt to the club’s identity and demands.

“Having said that, I must still recommend the players that came in, especially under pressure as they were trying to build the team or have the core around, bringing other players knowing this is the identity. So that makes our lives difficult when it comes to that,” Zwane said. Chiefs will want to continue with their momentum, making it six wins in a row, when they travel to Polokwane to face Sekhukhune United on Saturday. Sekhukhune beat Amakhosi in January. And with Sekhukhune also gunning for a spot in the top eight they will be tough opponents.

That’s why Zwane believes that with time youngsters, such as Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane, will improve. “When you are working on something you’ll have youngsters who are playing football with instincts rather than understanding the structure,” Zwane said. “Everything is about the structure at this level. Yes, as soon as they get excited, they sometimes become loose because of what they hear from the stands and they think it’s easy and we end up losing our structure.