This win is important for the club and its supporters, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Arthur Zwane cut a modest figure after his team completed a double over arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, saying it was “another six points”. Chiefs returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Pirates 1-0 in the Soweto derby, thanks to a late own goal from defender Olisa Ndah.

That result returned the confidence to Chiefs’ camp having lost their last match to Golden Arrows, resulting in more pressure mounted on Zwane. With Saturday’s three points, Chiefs completed a double over Pirates in the league this season having beaten their arch-rivals with the same margin in the reverse leg. Zwane, though, wasn’t only pleased that they beat Chiefs. Instead, he insisted that the win boosted their bid of finishing second on the log and qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

“We always want to make our supporters smile and happy. But it’s just another six points,” Zwane said in his post-match remarks. “We want to beat all the other teams because the league is a marathon. But the win is important for the club and supporters.” Chiefs’ win was inspired by Edmilson Dove who was voted as the Man of the Match.

Having missed out on the last match where they lost to Arrows in Polokwane due to a sickness, Chiefs’ numbers, including injuries, in the medical room, had continued to pile up. So with the Mozambican’s return and performance proving to play a key role in their win, Zwane explained why they need a fully fledged squad. “I’ve said it in the past that the club has a plan. We know when you start something there’ll be a rough patch because you are trying to lay a foundation,” he said.

“Injuries haven’t helped us. We lost key players, but we have to stick to the plan. We can’t complain about the challenges. “Last week we missed (Edmilson) Dove but we can’t complain about that. But one player can make a difference.” @Mihlalibaleka