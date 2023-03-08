Three coaches that could take over from Ernst Middendorp at Swallows

Johannesburg - The sudden resignation of coach Ernst Middendorp from Swallows to join SV Meppen in his native Germany has left the Dube Birds in a shambles in their bid to stay in the DStv Premiership. It means Swallows have to urgently find a suitable candidate that will ensure they retain their elite status in the last eight games of the Premiership season.

IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at three potential candidates that could fill in the void left by Middendorp. Musa Nyatama Before Middendorp’s arrival at the club Nyatama was serving as an interim coach after the dismissal of Dylan Kerr.

For his first gig as a player-coach, Nyatama did relatively well, with coaches such as Rhulani Mokwena tipping him to be one of the best coaches in the PSL in the future. And that’s why Swallows should perhaps consider giving him the hot seat for the remainder of the season as he knows the players and the environment of the club as well.

Kaitano Tembo Tembo has coached in the PSL for some time, having had a quality stint at SuperSport United before he joined Sekhukhune United earlier this season.

Both his spells at the two clubs ended with him shown the door after poor results, but taking over a club that’s facing the drop could be the assignment that he needs to revive his career. The Zimbabwean-born coach knows how to get the best out of his players, having won the MTN8 crown in his first season as the coach of SuperSport back in 2019. ALSO READ: Auf wiedersehen ... Ernst Middendorp quits Swallows FC, goes back to Germany after 18 years in SA