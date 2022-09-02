Three key battles in Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu clash

Johannesburg – A resurgent Kaizer Chiefs will host an on-song AmaZulu in a Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday at 5:30pm, looking to end four games without victory over the Kwazulu-Natal based club. Usuthu have been one of the on-form sides in the opening period of the DStv Premiership campaign, scoring goals at will on their way to the third position they currently occupy, a point off log-leading Orlando Pirates.

Clashes between the two clubs over the years have always produced goals and have been decided over the smallest of margins. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi takes a look at at where this crunch encounter might be won and lost:

1. Midfield Battle Usuthu have sought consistency and continuity with the regular deployment of ex-Chiefs man Keagan Buchanan and skipper Makhehleni Makhaula, the only addition being another former Amakhosi midfield general in George Maluleka.

The midfield trio will be tasked with the difficult duties of overpowering an undercooked Chiefs midfield that will welcome the return of Yusuf Maart. The home side's rotation of midfield personnel suggests an unsettled lineup, one that has been exposed on more than one occasion this season already. 2. Chiefs defensive frailties vs Usuthu's attack

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is yet to field the same backline for consecutive matches this season, an indication of the kind of doubt that surrounds one of the most important elements of a club in rebuilding. While Zwane welcomed the return of the experienced Sfiso Hlanti last time out, he still has the unwanted duty of rebuilding the confidence of Siyabonga Ngezana who has been under the spotlight for his inconsistent performances. The front three of Usuthu have been firing on all cylinders so far this season and will look at the Chiefs porous defence and lick their lips in anticipation.

3. Potential match-winners Both technical team's are littered with experience and tactically astute minds, therefore a tight encounter might not come as a surprise, which would make way for a potential match-winner. Chiefs and AmaZulu possess some of the most talented players in their ranks, therefore a moment of brilliance from either Gabadinho Mhango or Ashley Du Preez is on the cards.

Mhango has registered four goal involvements (three goals and an assist) in the opening six games in all competitions this season, the most potent and dangerous of the Usuthu arsenal. On the side of Chiefs, although still nursing a persistent groin injury, Du Preez has hit the ground running and grabbed two goals in his first three appearances for the club and will look to add to those against AmaZulu. @ScribeSmiso