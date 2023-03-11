Three players who need to step up for Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 16

Johannesburg — Having endured a roller-coaster season, Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to bag some redemption via winning the country’s premier club knock-out competition. But that’s easier said than done. They’ll face Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 16 this afternoon with history against them, having lost to the minnows before.

And that’s why IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka profiles three players who will have to step up for Amakhosi at the Calabash, ensuring they reach the quarter final. Keagan Dolly Dolly has blown hot and cold this season. And that’s been disappointing given the fact he’s one of the captains and has to lead from the front on and off the pitch.

Nonetheless, he can’t afford to sulk and moan given that things haven’t gone according to plan for him and the club. Instead, he must help the team to salvage whatever it is that’s still available. So with the Nedbank Cup one of the top honours that’s still available, Dolly has to ensure he’s at his best, week in and week out, and help the team going forward. His omission from the Bafana Bafana 35-man preliminary squad should give him a wake-up call, considering coach Hugo Broos rates him highly.

Brandon Petersen Petersen has been one of Chiefs’ best players in recent weeks, having kept back-to-back clean sheets, but he must know he can’t rest on his laurels, especially at this stage of the season. Chiefs will have to ensure they shut the backdoor if they are going to win matches, especially in knock-out competitions such as the Nedbank Cup.

So continuing to keep those clean sheets and propelling Chiefs to the promised land will also go a long way to ensuring Petersen is a fully-fledged Bafana Bafana goalkeeper. Recently, the 28-year-old was the only Chiefs player who made the cut in the Bafana preliminary squad that will face Liberia in the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month. Edmilson Dove

Dove’s signing by Chiefs was met with mixed emotions this season. While some believed he was a good signing for Chiefs, others argued otherwise. However, the Mozambican national team captain has proved his naysayers wrong, proving to be a key figure for coach Arthur Zwane’s team in recent weeks. Of course, he’ll be disappointed his efforts haven’t been as fruitful as he may have hoped, as Chiefs season hasn’t gone according to plan.

Nonetheless, a good performance from him and the rest of his teammates will go a long way to ensuring they start next season on a high note. Moreover, Dove will know he can’t rest on his laurels, especially with fellow left-footed centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on his way to the club next season. @Mihlalibaleka