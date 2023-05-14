Johannesburg - Gavin Hunt was a happy coach on Saturday after guiding SuperSport United to the “sweetest three points” ever against former club Kaizer Chiefs. After returning to SuperSport this season to revive his career, following failed stints at both Chiefs and Chippa United, Hunt has achieved more than he had bargained for.

At the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday afternoon, SuperSport beat Chiefs 1-0 to drag the race for the top two spot to the last day of the season as they are level on 51 points with Orlando Pirates. That result was sweet for Hunt, whose team is guaranteed a top three finish, sweeter it confirmed another disastrous season for Chiefs and sweetest it came against Arthur Zwane. Chiefs prematurely sacked Hunt in his first season due to a string of poor results domestically, despite punching above his weight to qualify for the Champions League with an experienced team two seasons ago.

His interim successor then Zwane, who was also his assistant, is said to have been one of the reasons Hunt was prematurely released as he allegedly disrespected and undermined him. So, with Chiefs and coach Zwane headed for another trophy-less campaign – their eighth in succession – and without any qualification for the continental competition, Hunt couldn’t be happier. The 51-year-old coach rubbed salt into his Amakhosi’s wounds on Saturday afternoon, tweeting about the sweetness of their three points against his former club.

“3 points never tasted so sweet. Thank you to everyone who came out to support today,” read the tweet which had emojis of Chiefs’ ‘love and peace’ sign. 3 points never tasted so sweet ✌️💙 thank you to everyone who came out to support today @SuperSportFC 👊 pic.twitter.com/nrIudUqSAB — Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) May 13, 2023 Hunt, moreover, didn’t hold during his post-match press conference with the media in Rustenburg, reminding the fraternity how he was sacked by the club. “We all know how I left - it wasn’t nice. I thought (qualifying for the) semi-final of the Champions League (was huge). But we can't(moan and sulk around) that’s gone,” Hunt said.