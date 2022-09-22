Three potential candidates to take over the vacant Swallows FC job

Durban — Swallows FC are without a coach following the sacking of Dylan Kerr and it looks like it could be yet another long season for the Dube Birds unless they rectify their situation soon. IOL Sport’s Eshlin Vedan takes a look at three potential replacements who could take over the vacant Swallows FC coaching job following Kerr’s sacking.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ernst Middendorp Middendorp was surprisingly sacked by Maritzburg United at the end of last season, ending a fourth spell in charge of the Team of Choice. The German knows everything about South African football after all the years he has spent in the country. Having coached a variety of clubs, the veteran tactician has what it takes to coach Swallows. He is also familiar with relegation battles, having been involved in two over the last two seasons while he was with Maritzburg. Fadlu Davids

After parting ways with Orlando Pirates at the end of last season, Davids was linked with a potential move to SuperSport United. This however was not to be as Gavin Hunt ended up returning to the club which he famously led to three consecutive league titles. Should Davids and Swallows unite, it could be a win-win situation for both parties. The reason that Pirates hired him previously is because he has shown a lot of potential as a tactician. By hiring Davids, Swallows could get a young and highly-rated tactician. Davids could benefit as this job could allow him a return to football as well as an opportunity to build up his skill set. Owen Da Gama

Story continues below Advertisement

The 61-year-old is also currently without work having parted ways with Sekhukhune United most recently. Da Gama has a coaching career which extends beyond 30 years and many of the clubs that he has managed have been of a similar profile to Swallows. He is currently one of the best candidates, on paper, to take charge of Swallows and also spent time with the club during his playing days in the 1980s. @eshlinv IOL Sport