Three teams closing in on the last CAF Champions League spot

Johannesburg — And then there were three! The battle for the second spot is heating up with one of SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs set to be the team that will finish behind runaway champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership this season.

The three teams won their respective matches over the weekend, but with a whooping 24 points still up for grabs in the last eight games of the season, the three teams will have to work their socks off to claim second place. IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at what they need to do to qualify for the Champions League. SuperSport United

The return of coach Gavin Hunt to the team has been spectacular as they’ve been able to compete with the best despite the minimal resources at their disposal. However, if they don’t finish second – a spot they’ve made their own for the last few weeks – they’ll know that they wasted their season. But they’ve proven that they have a potent attacking unit after Bradley Grobler reached his century in the PSL and Zakhele Lepasa scored his first goal at the club.

And that’s why they must be tighter at the back. That won’t be easy, though, as they are over reliant on Thulani Hlatshwayo and Thatayone Ditlhokwe to get the job done, if they lose one, or both, of them to injury it could be a disaster. Orlando Pirates Pirates have blown hot and cold this season but, somehow, they still have a chance to claim a domestic cup double after winning the MTN8 crown while making it to the last-16 round of the Nedbank Cup.

But returning to the Champions League will be their main goal, as they already tasted continental success back in 1995. Pirates have the depth at their disposal but they have a leaky defence that needs to be tightened up before it sinks their chances. Against Swallows, they were without centre defenders Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela, who was suspended, but with the pair set to return against Venda Football Academy in the Nedbank Cup this weekend and SuperSport in the following league match, there’s no excuse for them not to be at their best.

Kaizer Chiefs Chiefs’ season was supposed to be all about rediscovering their playing style and winning identity. And while there have been glimpses, Chiefs have stuttered, much to the irritation of their supporters who’ve called for the head of coach Arthur Zwane.

Zwane, however, has been backed by management during these tough times but he knows that he’ll need to keep winning to buy himself time at the helm. Chiefs’ defence has improved in the last two matches – keeping a clean sheet in both games – but they won those matches 1-0, first through an own goal and then from a corner, and that is a worry going forward. Their striking contingent need to step up and prove that they can do their bit.