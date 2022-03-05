Three trump cards that hold all the aces for Chiefs in the Soweto derby

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs travel the short distance to the Orlando Stadium on Saturday to take on rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby. With the season entering its business end, both teams will be eager to walk away from the derby with all three points in order to keep their slim title hopes alive.

IOL Sport’s Herman Gibbs takes a look at three Kaizer Chiefs players who will need to be on their best if Stuart Baxter’s men are to pick up maximum points from the much anticipated derby. 1. Keagan Dolly After spending five seasons with French club Montpellier it may be argued that the 29-year-old Keagan Dolly is past his prime. When he arrived at Chiefs last season he made it clear that he wants to win trophies. He has already made some cameo appearances this season and has had a few assists. Last week he showed touches of brilliance and probably his biggest asset is his deft touches with supporting runners who are close by. Given half a chance he will prise open gaps in the opposition defence. He can change the game in a flash with his creativity and vision.

2. Khama Billiat The Zimbabwean has yet to produce the form that he was known for at Sundowns and which made him one of the most valuable players in South Africa. Last week he served notice of his potency in front of the opposition goals when he rifled home from a tight angle. There has been a feeling that Chiefs are not bringing the best out of him by not clearly defining his role. His excellent work rate comes to the fore when the team attacks around the fringes of the opposition goalmouth. The derby may just be the platform to bring the potent Billiat to the fore. 3. Erick Mathoho

Eric Mathoho will be tasked with manning Chiefs' central defence and will be responsible for presenting a solid wall in front of his penalty area. He will have to deal with Pirates dangerman Thembinkosi Lorch if he plays. He is nicknamed 'Tower' for nothing and he is strong when the opposition mounts aerial attacks. Mathoho reads the game well and that allows him to make interceptions, and that has been a strong point. He can be relied on to deal effectively with goalmouth crosses. He has a high success rate, thanks to his strength when dealing with aerial threats.

