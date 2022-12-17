Johannesburg — Coach Ernst Middendorp has been around the block in South African football and saved teams from the relegation drop over the years. That’s why his recent appointment as the new Swallows FC coach on a three-year deal might come in handy for them when the season resumes.

The second half of the season will be taxing as the 16 teams will have various aims; some to win the title, others to stay in the top eight and some to avoid relegation. IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at three coaches who could follow in Middendorp’s footsteps, having joined the unemployment queue recently. John Maduka

Maduka was dismissed by Maritzburg United this season following a streak of poor results that saw the team stuck in the bottom half of the log standings. Maduka, though, remains a good coach. Besides leading Royal AM to African football at the first attempt, he also thrived at Bloemfontein Celtic previously. Lehlohonolo Seema

Seema was a hard-nosed defender during his heyday, so much so that when he ventured into coaching, the man continued to keep his discipline. Last season, he was employed at various clubs, including Golden Arrows. But he was fired at Arrows due to poor results. He remains a respected coach though. Kaitano Tembo

Tembo cut his coaching teeth at SuperSport United as a development coach after being the captain. His stint as the club’s head coach started well as he won the MTN8, but after a poor run in the league two seasons ago, he was fired by the club. @Mihlalibaleka