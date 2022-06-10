Thulani Hlatshwayo leaves Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates on Friday announced defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has left the Soweto club. "A leader amongst men, Tyson has always sought to make a meaningful contribution wherever he plays, and this is what has ultimately influenced his decision to request the Club to grant him his request to leave," the club statement read.

Hlatshwayo made a relatively good start in the colours of the black and white skull bones when he arrived in 2020, however a string of indifferent performances marred by frequent calamitous mistakes demoted the player to the bench, where he spent majority of the 2021/2022 season. The 32-year-old made 10 appearances this term compared to last season's 22 and often cut a frustrated figure while watching from the sidelines. The former Bidvest Wits man cited game time as his decision to depart. ALSO READ: Lessons from Bafana's loss against Morocco

"When I came here, I said I wanted a trophy, and we were able to deliver on that mandate. Unfortunately, the second season didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, and this is what has informed my decision to request the club to grant me my wish of leaving because I still have a lot to give and a lot to offer in the field of play. This is something that I shared with management," he said. “We had some positive talks (with management) but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it's the right time for me to leave the club. “I will forever be grateful to the chairman and the club for granting me this wish. The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days," added Hlatshwayo.

“For me, today is a new chapter filled with many emotions. There’s a sense of pride, sadness and also optimism towards the future. “Finally, to the fans, I would personally like to thank you for all the support.” @SmisoMsomi16

