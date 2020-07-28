Tim Sukazi has his sights set on Highlands Park's PSL status

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - After failed attempts to purchase the status of Bloemfontein Celtic in the last few months, Tim Sukazi is now contemplating buying Highlands Park. IOL Sport has been reliably informed that Sukazi is currently in talks with the Lions of the North about potentially acquiring their PSL status for next season. Sukazi is currently the owner of TS Galaxy, who are campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship. Last season they made history by becoming the first team from the Championship to win the Nedbank Cup, beating Kaizer Chiefs at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. “Sukazi is currently in talks with Highlands Park. The club was not for sale, but Sukazi approached them to see if they would be interested to sell. Obviously the club has always stated that they will be open to offers if there’s a good one on the table,” a source stated.

Sukazi has opened up about his desire to own a team that plays top-flight football. The deal with Celtic was close but was derailed at the last minute.

“It (the Highlands Park deal) is promising. At this stage there is no agreement, but Sukazi is confident of striking a deal. After the financial implications of Covid-19, Highlands are really willing to listen to Sukazi,” a source elaborated.

Co-chairman of Highlands Brad Kaftel told IOL Sport that they are not for sale.

“We haven’t sold the club at this time. The season has to be concluded and that is our focus,” Kaftel stated.

Highlands are nowhere near relegation. They are eighth on the log with 31 points after 24 matches.

“There has been lots of talk but there is nothing concrete for me to comment on. Highlands Park is not for sale at this time,” Kaftel insisted.

An attempt to receive comment from Sukazi proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.

@Minenhlecr7