Expectations were high ahead of Wednesday’s game following the Team of Choice’s victory over Amakhosi in the Telkom Knockout. SuperSport scorers Kudakwashe Mahachi and Sipho Mbule brought Eric Tinkler’s men back down to earth, ending their unbeaten streak of eight games across all competitions.
Tinkler admitted after the game that his team were nowhere near their best against SuperSport.
“We weren’t great. It is as simple as that. We were poor today to be brutally honest. We didn’t deserve to collect the points. Over the 90 minutes, I don’t think we created enough in the final third. I don’t think we played at the right intensity. Three massive points lost at home,” said Tinkler.
Maritzburg will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 14 December and Tinkler will know that a performance like they put up against SuperSport will akin to handing the Telkom Knockout title to Sundowns without a fight.