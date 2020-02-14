JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of his team’s resurgence this season, Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler believes having a full pre-season with the team and the signings the club made during the pre-season have been the difference.
There’s been a cloud of resounding belief hovering over the Team of Choice this season - they’ve outdone themselves by sitting sixth on the log standings thanks to seven wins, nine draws and five loses.
Maritzburg saved their top-flight football status on the last day of the season and via the play-offs in the last two campaigns. However they had a rocky start, going winless in their first four matches of the season.
“It’s the fact that I’ve had a pre-season with them (the team). The second point is that we had 14 new signings; it’s going to take time for them to adapt and learn to play as the team,” Tinkler said after a 1-0 away victory over Bidvest Wits on Wednesday night.
“It wasn’t a case of us playing poorly in those first four games. I go back to those games and think that we could have won all of them. That was how well we were playing and the opportunities that we were creating but we just didn’t get the result. So, we just stuck to what we were doing and the players started to believe in that.”