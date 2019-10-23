DURBAN – Maritzburg United boss, Eric Tinkler, has defended the misfiring Jeremy Brockie who has struggled to regain his goal-scoring prowess since joining Maritzburg United on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Brockie joined the Team of Choice on a season-long loan with huge expectations but has failed to live up to his billing. The New Zealander had spent a season watching from the sidelines at Sundowns and is yet to regain the red-hot form he showed at SuperSport United.
In his debut game (against Black Leopards) for the team from the KwaZulu-Natal capital he missed a penalty. He was fortunate not to take the blame as the Team of Choice won 1-0. Brockie also failed to score in his second game against Baroka FC.
It was the same for Brockie in the Telkom Knockout as Maritzburg stunned Bidvest Wits on penalties to book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.
Tinkler is adamant that the sun will finally shine for the Kiwi marksman.