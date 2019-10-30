The Maritzburg United boss got his breakthrough when he was at Orlando Pirates in 2015/16, reaching two cup finals in his debut season as the head coach of the Buccaneers but he lost against Etoile du Sahel in the Caf Confederation Cup final and to Supersport United in the Nedbank Cup final.
At Cape Town City he inspired them to the Telkom Knockout triumph. The following season he joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori where he captured the MTN8 crown and was defeated in the Caf Confederation Cup final.
On Friday, he will be looking to lead the Team of Choice into the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout when they welcome Highlands Park at Pietermaritzburg’s Harry Gwala Stadium at 8pm.
Tinkler shared his approach to cup finals.